El Nino impact to keep Telangana warmer, drier

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to experience warmer-than-usual days and below-normal rainfall in November, with very strong El Nino conditions expected to persist through the month and December. However, several districts are likely to receive rain, thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers during the first week of November, according to IMD.

The IMD’s November outlook forecasts above-normal maximum temperatures across most parts of the State. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain higher than the usual November average, IMD scientist GNRS Srinivas Rao told TNIE.

Rainfall, meanwhile, is likely to remain below normal across much of Telangana. The IMD has projected precipitation below 77% of the long-period average across five south peninsular meteorological subdivisions.

The forecast comes amid a significant seasonal rainfall deficit. Telangana received 628.2 mm of rainfall between June 1 and October 31, against the normal 830.7 mm, leaving a shortfall of 202.5 mm, or 24%, according to TGDPS data.

October was particularly dry, with the State receiving approximately 12.7 mm of rain against an estimated normal of 90.1 mm, a deficit of nearly 86%, based on cumulative rainfall figures at the end of September and October.

The shortfall has been particularly severe in southern districts. Jogulamba Gadwal recorded a 50% deficit, followed by Narayanpet at 44%. Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool were each 42% deficient, while Hanumakonda recorded a 41% shortfall. Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri reported deficits of 34% and 39%, respectively.