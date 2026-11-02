FTA outreach: Telangana to help exporters explore opportunities in international markets

HYDERABAD: The state government will organise a state-level outreach programme on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) at T-Hub Phase 2 in Hyderabad on Monday to help exporters, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs explore opportunities in international markets.

According to the officials, the programme, being organised jointly with the Department of Commerce, Government of India, will feature presentations on the export potential of Telangana’s agriculture and industrial sectors, opportunities for turmeric exports and the development of district-level export hubs under the Export Promotion Mission.

The National Turmeric Board will highlight export opportunities for turmeric, while officials from the Agriculture and the Industries departments will outline sectors and products in which Telangana can expand its exports.

The Department of Commerce will brief participants on the benefits of FTAs, rules of origin and ways to identify international trade opportunities.

Sector-specific sessions will be held on agriculture, gems and jewellery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, engineering and electronics, and textiles, with participation from Export Promotion Councils and commodity boards. The programme will conclude with a demonstration of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade’s Trade Connect e-platform, followed by an open-house discussion.