KTR demands Rs 60K per acre for farmers affected by El Nino

ADILABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday accused the Congress government of creating drought-like conditions in Telangana through its failures and demanded that it immediately release all pending ‘Rythu Bandhu’ dues and Yasangi investment assistance.

Rama Rao, who visited the district, participated in the Rythu Garjana Sabha held at the DIET Grounds and addressed farmers and party workers.

He demanded that the government pay Rs 60,000 per acre to every farmer, covering three pending instalments of ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and the investment assistance due for the current Yasangi season. He also called upon the government to fulfil its promises to tenant farmers and agricultural labourers.

Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said, “This is not a drought caused by nature; this is a drought created by Congress.” Despite having adequate irrigation resources, farmers in the state were facing severe distress due to the failures of the Revanth Reddy government, he alleged.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, despite experiencing a rainfall deficit nearly twice as large as Telangana’s, were not facing similar drought conditions. The Congress government could not escape responsibility by blaming El Nino, he said.

Describing the Congress and BJP as “partners in neglect”, Rama Rao questioned BJP leaders for failing to hold the chief minister accountable for the Congress government’s unfulfilled promises. He said the Congress represented drought and distress, whereas the tenure of former KCR symbolised irrigation, reservoirs and farmers’ welfare.

Earlier, he extended financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of five children who died in the recent fire accident at Adilabad RIMS on behalf of the BRS. He also extended financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh each to the families of four farmers who died by suicide in Talmadugu mandal.