Man stabs youth to death in Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: A man stabbed a youth to death in Siddapur Colony on Saturday night for allegedly harassing his minor sister in the name of love.

According to Sadashivpet CI Venkatesh, Mahesh was infuriated after the youth, Afsar, did not stop talking to his sister despite repeated warnings.

On Saturday, Mahesh confronted Afsar in front of his house and asked why he was calling his sister despite being warned not to talk to her. After an argument broke out between the two, Mahesh subsequently stabbed him multiple times.

Locals rushed Afsar to a government hospital, where doctors examined him and declared him dead. Police have arrested Mahesh and sent him to judicial remand.