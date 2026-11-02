Over 500 delegates to attend international maize conference

HYDERABAD: Over 500 delegates from across the country and several other nations, including scientists, policymakers, academicians, industry representatives, development partners, entrepreneurs and farmer organisations, are expected to participate in the International Maize Conference 2026 (IMC-2026) to be organised here from Monday.

The main theme of the three-day conference is “Maize revolution for food, feed, fodder, fuel and Sustainability in the changing world (M4FS)”.

A curtain-raiser event for the conference was held at the ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management here on Sunday. Briefing the media, ML Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education and Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, said that the conference is being jointly organised by the Maize Technologists Association of India, Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences, International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre and ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research.

He said that the conference would deliberate on opportunities to further strengthen the maize ecosystem through climate-resilient varieties, advanced breeding technologies, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and smart farming.