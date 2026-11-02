Practise non-violence, urges Sachchidananda

HYDERABAD: Avadhoota Datta Peethadhipathi Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamiji and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday participated in a Maha Purnahuti Yagna at Dattatreya Swamy temple in Dhanwada village of Kataram mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

Addressing devotees, Swamiji said people should follow the path of righteousness, practise non-violence and consider service to humanity as service to God. He urged devotees not to lose faith during difficult times.

He later travelled to Manthani and addressed devotees at Shivas Kiran Gardens. A large number of devotees from Manthani and neighbouring areas attended the programme.

Sridhar Babu said his family had been waiting for the past two to three years for Swamiji to visit the region. He added that it was a great fortune for the people of Manthani and Dhanwada to receive Swamiji’s blessings.

Peddapalli MLA Chintakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao, Ramagundam MLA Thakur Makkhan Singh, district officials and others attended the programmes.