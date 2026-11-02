Residential schools told to ensure 100% attendance

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) has set November 2 as the deadline for completing the distribution of pending uniforms and student welfare materials across its residential institutions. It has also directed officials to ensure 100% daily attendance recording through the Face Recognition System (FRS).

TGSWREIS Secretary Ravi Gugulothu issued the directions during a review meeting with Zonal Officers, District Coordinators and principals through video conference on Sunday.

Officials informed the meeting that the second set of uniforms had been supplied to nearly 1.44 lakh students through SERP. However, discrepancies were found between the quantities received by institutions and the distribution figures reported. Gugulothu directed officials to verify stocks and ensure that all students receive their uniforms by November 2. District-wise shortages of uniform cloth, particularly white cloth required for stitching, must also be identified.

Reviewing the distribution of welfare materials supplied through LIDCAP, he asked officials to verify the availability of ties, belts and identity cards.

Stocks of black and white socks and trunk boxes in godowns must be checked and dispatched immediately. Surplus materials, including school bags, should be redistributed to institutions facing shortages.