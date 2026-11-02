Tapgate probe: Case against Harish Rao shifted to Siddipet

SIDDIPET: The phone-tapping case against former minister T Harish Rao, registered at Panjagutta police station, has been transferred to Siddipet for further proceedings, police officials confirmed. The senior BRS leader has been named as the primary accused (A-1), while former DCP Radhakishan Rao is the secondary accused (A-2).

The case stems from a complaint lodged by Bahujan Samaj Party nominee Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud, who alleged that his and his wife’s mobile phones were illegally tapped during the 2023 Assembly elections.

After a preliminary investigation, Panjagutta police transferred the case file to Siddipet One Town police station. Sources had initially indicated that six additional sections had been invoked alongside the original charges, but officials have refuted the reports, saying the case was only re-registered.

No new sections added in case against Harish, say police

Siddipet One Town Circle Inspector P Mahesh Reddy clarified that the case had been re-registered without any changes. “We have registered the case received from Panjagutta police station in Siddipet as it is.

No additional sections have been added or removed from our end. The case has been re-registered exactly as received,” he said.

Mahesh Reddy said further police interrogation might not be required and that the case file was likely to be submitted directly to the court.

The police would proceed in accordance with legal advice, he added.