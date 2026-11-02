Telangana commercial tax revenue grows 22 per cent in October

HYDERABAD: State Commercial Tax Department has registered a 22 pc growth in overall revenue for the month of October compared to the corresponding month of last year. The increase was aided by a 31 pc growth in VAT on petrol and 1 pc growth on liquor.
The state secured a revenue of Rs 4,593 crores in GST revenue accounting for 17 pc growth over Rs 3,914 crores from the corresponding month in 2025. VAT grew by 31 pc to record Rs 3,065 crores an increase of Rs 723 crores from Rs 2,342 crores in the corresponding month last year.
Professional tax grew to Rs 80 crores in October from Rs 76 crores amounting to a growth of 5 pc. The overall revenue rose 22 pc to Rs 7,738 crores from Rs 6,332 crores amounting to a growth of Rs 1,406 crores. The overall revenue from April to October this financial year was Rs 52,113 crores, an increase of Rs 7,515 crores amounting to a growth of 17 pc in the corresponding months over last year.
"Efforts to curb evasion of taxes from July in special drives have yielded results. 1,000 bogus registrations were cancelled and two were arrested. Arrears are being collected and shortfalls are being identified. After additional divisions were carved out, evasions and loss of revenue are being identified to boost revenue," an official said.
Another official stated the state GST authorities are pursuing even entities which are monitored by the central GST officials to prevent loss of revenue. This as the state staff have fixed targets unlike their central counterparts.
Arrears for which demands have been raised earlier are being pursued. Wherever necessary assets of defaulters are being attached through the banks and if needed third party guarantors. Every bill is being analysed and action is being taken. Auto approval of registrations is being monitored by vetting all the documents. All taxpayers are being surveilled by verifying their returns, he stated, adding there is a healthy competition among the divisions of the department.
The increase in revenue has been attributed to more spending by the government. This has resulted in a trickle-down effect and higher consumption by the public.