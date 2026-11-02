Telangana commercial tax revenue grows 22 per cent in October

HYDERABAD: State Commercial Tax Department has registered a 22 pc growth in overall revenue for the month of October compared to the corresponding month of last year. The increase was aided by a 31 pc growth in VAT on petrol and 1 pc growth on liquor.

The state secured a revenue of Rs 4,593 crores in GST revenue accounting for 17 pc growth over Rs 3,914 crores from the corresponding month in 2025. VAT grew by 31 pc to record Rs 3,065 crores an increase of Rs 723 crores from Rs 2,342 crores in the corresponding month last year.

Professional tax grew to Rs 80 crores in October from Rs 76 crores amounting to a growth of 5 pc. The overall revenue rose 22 pc to Rs 7,738 crores from Rs 6,332 crores amounting to a growth of Rs 1,406 crores. The overall revenue from April to October this financial year was Rs 52,113 crores, an increase of Rs 7,515 crores amounting to a growth of 17 pc in the corresponding months over last year.