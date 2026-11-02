Union minister Kishan lauds Hyderabad real estate sector but stresses need to curb land mafia

HYDERABAD: Stating that the real estate sector accounts for 7% of the country’s GDP, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said it would play a crucial role in achieving India’s ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the 16th Telangana Property Show, organised by the National Real Estate Development Council, he stated that the sector should not be viewed merely as a business involving land, buildings and transactions. “It is a sector closely connected with people’s hopes, aspirations and future,” he said.
Stating that Hyderabad has made remarkable progress in the defence, space and healthcare sectors, he said that there is a need to curb the land mafia. “It is the real estate sector that has made Hyderabad look like New York.
Just as Prime Minister Modi has earned immense recognition for India across the world, Hyderabad too enjoys a similar reputation. The real estate sector in Hyderabad is performing exceptionally well compared to Mumbai, Noida, Delhi and Bengaluru. Hyderabad can be considered a role model for all other cities,” he said.
The government is investing in key infrastructure projects such as the Regional Ring Road and the Outer Ring Rail to expand Hyderabad’s metropolitan region. Of the seven bullet train projects, three have been allocated to Hyderabad. The private sector should also seize these opportunities. Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) should be encouraged, with housing, offices, markets and public transport facilities integrated into a comprehensive urban planning framework, he said.
Highlighting the road, railway and infrastructure developments in the state, he said: “The national highway network is being expanded at 34 km per day. The network has expanded by 61%. While the nation has achieved 99% electrification of trains, 100% of the lines in Telangana have been electrified. Vande Bharat trains are operating from Secunderabad to cities such as Tirupati, Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune.”
“Modernisation works are underway at 42 railway stations. Since 2014, more than 37,000 modern railway coaches have been manufactured. The number of airports increased from 74 in 2014 to 165 in 2026. The number of National Waterways has increased from five in 2014 to 32, he added.