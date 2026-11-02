Union minister Kishan lauds Hyderabad real estate sector but stresses need to curb land mafia

HYDERABAD: Stating that the real estate sector accounts for 7% of the country’s GDP, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said it would play a crucial role in achieving India’s ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 16th Telangana Property Show, organised by the National Real Estate Development Council, he stated that the sector should not be viewed merely as a business involving land, buildings and transactions. “It is a sector closely connected with people’s hopes, aspirations and future,” he said.

Stating that Hyderabad has made remarkable progress in the defence, space and healthcare sectors, he said that there is a need to curb the land mafia. “It is the real estate sector that has made Hyderabad look like New York.

Just as Prime Minister Modi has earned immense recognition for India across the world, Hyderabad too enjoys a similar reputation. The real estate sector in Hyderabad is performing exceptionally well compared to Mumbai, Noida, Delhi and Bengaluru. Hyderabad can be considered a role model for all other cities,” he said.