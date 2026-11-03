1 Lakh Telangana students to get free training in AI, cloud computing

HYDERABAD: One lakh students across Telangana will receive free training in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing under an initiative launched by the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu announced the Telangana AI and Cloud Skilling Initiative after TASK and AWS signed an agreement at the Secretariat on Monday. He said the programme would cover students from 643 TASK-affiliated colleges without any financial burden on the state government, institutions or students.

The curriculum will cover AI, cloud computing, data engineering, machine learning and generative AI, with access to the AWS Cloud Console for practical learning. Specialised learning tracks will cater to students from non-STEM backgrounds, including Arts and Commerce, alongside those pursuing Engineering and Science courses.

Participants will receive one-year free access to more than 900 digital courses through AWS Skill Builder and discounted vouchers for global certification examinations. The initiative will also feature industry interaction sessions, hackathons and practical learning opportunities.

TASK will organise job fairs for eligible students who complete the programme. Faculty members from participating colleges will also receive training in AI and cloud technologies.

ITE&C Joint Secretary Anudeep Durishetty, TSCHE Chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy, TASK CEO Nitin Reddy, AWS India and South Asia President Sandeep Dutta and other AWS representatives attended the event.