Amit Shah accuses Opposition of shielding infiltrators at Hyderabad rally, targets Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Opposition of protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday dubbed the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao’ rally held in Delhi on Sunday a ‘Save Infiltrators’ rally.

The BJP-organised Maha Padayatra in Hyderabad, in support of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), drew thousands of people, with party cadre raising slogans of “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao”. Shah began with a visit to the Bhagyalakshmi temple before joining the march from Basheerbagh to Moazzam Jahi Market.

Addressing a public meeting in the evening, Shah paid tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Ramji Gond. He said Hyderabad would not have become part of the country had Patel not ensured the Nizam’s surrender.

The Union minister then took a swipe at the Leader of the Opposition, saying Rahul Gandhi could become Prime Minister only in a mock Parliament.

Dismissing allegations that 13 crore voters had been removed from the electoral rolls, Shah stated that six crore were people who had shifted their place of residence, while three crore were deceased persons.

“There are three crore persons who have entered India illegally. Should their votes not be removed? The BJP won the polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam even before the SIR exercise was launched. Modi became PM with popular backing from the people. How can the Congress blame EVMs when it loses and rejoice when it wins? The party is on a ventilator,” he said.