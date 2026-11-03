B Mahesh questions BJP’s commitment to democracy

HYDERABAD: Reminding that the Election Commission and the election machinery had a responsibility to ensure that no eligible voter was excluded from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday questioned the BJP’s commitment to democracy when concerns over voter deletions remained unanswered.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Hyderabad, Mahesh Goud said it was ironic that the BJP, which had been in power at the Centre for 12 years, was organising a ‘Save Democracy’ campaign without addressing concerns over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. He said the right to vote was the foundation of democracy and the Election Commission must ensure that eligible voters were not deprived of this right during the SIR exercise.

“If the BJP genuinely believes in democracy, it should respond to the questions raised by the Congress instead of attacking the party for questioning electoral irregularities,” he said, alleging that the BJP had failed to address concerns over alleged vote theft and deletion of eligible voters.

The TPCC chief said Shah should have explained what the Centre had done for Telangana before holding a public meeting in Hyderabad. He said people were not interested in what he termed hollow speeches but wanted answers on their rights, funds, development, employment and farmers’ welfare.