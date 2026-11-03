Cyclone Murasu: Parts of Telangana on red alert

HYDERABAD: With Cyclone Murasu closing in on the south Andhra Pradesh coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for two Telangana districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with isolated extremely heavy spells.

Suryapet, Mahbubnagar and Wanaparthy have been placed under an orange alert, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast at isolated places, according to the IMD.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph, reaching up to 70 kmph, are also likely in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.

These areas may experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph. The remaining districts may see thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 30-40 kmph.