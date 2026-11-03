Festive nuts, bitter bill: Dry fruit prices jump up to 35%

HYDERABAD: The festive-season tradition of stocking up on almonds, pistachios and walnuts is becoming an expensive affair in Telangana, with imported dry fruit prices rising by 25% to 35% in the wholesale market.

Traders attribute the increase to supply disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict, higher freight charges and the weakening rupee.

Shipping diversions following attacks on Saudi Arabia have increased transit times and transportation costs, with importers passing on the additional burden to wholesalers and consumers. The price rise comes as demand picks up ahead of the festive season and weddings.

Prices of American almonds, a household staple, have risen from Rs 880 to Rs 1,230 per kg, while pistachios have increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. Walnuts now cost Rs 2,100, up from Rs 1,600 earlier, and pine nuts have climbed from Rs 4,200 to Rs 5,500 per kg. Premium varieties are priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 9,000 per kg.

“Pistachio prices had increased by 60-70% over the previous year, while almonds had become 20-40% costlier, depending on the variety. Prices of almost all nuts and dry fruits, including almonds, pistachios, raisins and walnuts, are at all-time highs,” said Prakash Jain, a trader at Begum Bazar’s dry fruit market.

India sources dry fruits from Iran, Afghanistan and the US. Traders say shipments from Iran and Afghanistan traditionally moved through Saudi Arabia, and diversions are adding to freight and insurance costs. The weakening rupee has further increased import bills.