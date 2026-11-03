IIT-Hyderabad trains 23 engineers in nuclear technology

HYDERABAD: Twenty-three engineers and industry professionals have completed the inaugural batch of ANUGYAN, a three-month residential Nuclear Technology Orientation Programme (NTOP) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H). They received joint certificates from IIT-H and Crimson Energy Experts Pvt Ltd (CEEPL) at a valedictory ceremony on Monday.

Launched on August 3, 2026, the 12-week programme covered reactor physics, thermal hydraulics, radiation shielding, Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), nuclear safety, quality assurance and the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board’s (AERB) regulatory framework.

Training included classroom sessions, laboratory experiments, a generic nuclear power plant simulator, technical case studies and interactions with professionals from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.

The graduates are expected to be equipped for roles in Department of Atomic Energy institutions, public sector undertakings, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms, manufacturing companies and nuclear technology suppliers.

Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad was the chief guest, while IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty presided over the ceremony.