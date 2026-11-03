Khelo India Games should create long-term benefits for TG youth, says Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials to ensure that the Khelo India Youth Games, to be organised here from December 11 to 22, leaves a lasting legacy, creating long-term sports benefits for the youth of Telangana
More than 7,000 athletes, and around 2,000 coaching staff and officials are expected to attend the 8th edition of the sporting extravaganza.
During a review meeting, the chief minister directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the prestigious event.
“Khelo India Youth Games should be turned into a major opportunity for our young athletes by providing world-class infrastructure and training with the long-term goal of winning medals at Olympics. These Games should leave a lasting legacy,” he said.
Revanth suggested making parallel arrangements for the Khelo India Youth Games by utilising all the resources mobilised for the Invest Telangana Global Summit. As attracting investments in sports and sports development will also be part of the Global Summit, he asked all officials to work in close coordination.
He stressed the need to make permanent arrangements to identify hidden sporting talent among youth and groom them into international-level athletes. Sports facilities should be developed to the highest standards so that they continue to serve as valuable sporting infrastructure even after the Khelo India Games conclude, he said.
“To ensure quality in all arrangements, Group-I level officers should be assigned supervisory responsibilities from the preparation stage until the conclusion of the Games. Trainee officers and Group-I officers working locally in the respective districts should also be appointed to monitor arrangements for competitions being held at various locations,” he added.
The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that athletes face no difficulties with regard to food and accommodation. He also asked them to submit weekly progress reports on the arrangements.
Officials asked to avoid unnecessary extravagance
In view of the prevailing El Nino conditions, Revanth asked officials to avoid “unnecessary extravagance” during the opening and closing ceremonies.
During the Games, a total of 27 sports disciplines and one demonstration event will be conducted at 20 venues across six cities, including Hyderabad. The chief minister directed the officials to immediately initiate steps to include Telangana’s traditional sport, Karrasamu, in the Khelo India Games under the host state quota.
Officials informed the chief minister that steps were being taken to ensure that athletes representing Telangana perform well in the competitions. Athletes are already undergoing training at Khelo India camps in various districts.
Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari, along with Sports Authority chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, attended the meeting.