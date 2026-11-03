Khelo India Games should create long-term benefits for TG youth, says Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday instructed officials to ensure that the Khelo India Youth Games, to be organised here from December 11 to 22, leaves a lasting legacy, creating long-term sports benefits for the youth of Telangana

More than 7,000 athletes, and around 2,000 coaching staff and officials are expected to attend the 8th edition of the sporting extravaganza.

During a review meeting, the chief minister directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the prestigious event.

“Khelo India Youth Games should be turned into a major opportunity for our young athletes by providing world-class infrastructure and training with the long-term goal of winning medals at Olympics. These Games should leave a lasting legacy,” he said.

Revanth suggested making parallel arrangements for the Khelo India Youth Games by utilising all the resources mobilised for the Invest Telangana Global Summit. As attracting investments in sports and sports development will also be part of the Global Summit, he asked all officials to work in close coordination.

He stressed the need to make permanent arrangements to identify hidden sporting talent among youth and groom them into international-level athletes. Sports facilities should be developed to the highest standards so that they continue to serve as valuable sporting infrastructure even after the Khelo India Games conclude, he said.