Telangana High Court upholds life sentence of woman for strangling husband with nylon rope

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by a woman convicted of strangling her husband with a nylon rope, upholding her conviction and sentence of life imprisonment.

A Division Bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice K Sujana confirmed the conviction of Agurla Laxmi alias Gouri under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC.

According to the prosecution, Laxmi strangled her husband, Komuraiah, while he was asleep on January 18, 2016, allegedly following frequent quarrels and harassment.

She initially told relatives and neighbours that he had died due to excessive alcohol consumption. However, a ligature mark was noticed on his neck while the body was being bathed the next morning. She allegedly confessed to the murder when questioned.

The Bench said the medical evidence, including the ligature mark and fractured hyoid bone, established death by strangulation. It also relied on the testimonies of relatives and neighbours, her extra-judicial confession and the recovery of the nylon rope.

Holding that the prosecution had established an unbroken chain of circumstances proving her guilt beyond reasonable doubt, the Bench upheld her conviction under Section 201 IPC as well for attempting to screen the offence by giving false information about the cause of death.

The trial court had sentenced her to life imprisonment under Section 302 IPC and five years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 201 IPC.

In view of the remission granted under G.O.Ms.No.54 dated June 1, 2026, the Bench directed that her bail bonds be discharged.