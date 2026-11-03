Telangana MLA Rajgopal alleges rampant corruption, offers to resign over lack of funds

NALGONDA: Munugode legislator Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who ruffled quite a few feathers within the ruling Congress by questioning the functioning of the Revanth Reddy government in the past, on Monday levelled even more serious allegations, claiming the prevalence of rampant corruption right from the panchayat secretary to the state chief secretary level.

Speaking at an event organised in Ghattuppal, he expressed anguish that despite being part of the ruling party, he has to fight like an opposition MLA for the development of his constituency.

“From the panchayat secretary to the state chief secretary, no file moves without bribes,” he said.

“I didn’t go and seek funds from the people who cheated me with a promise of a Cabinet post. However, I did meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka seeking constituency development funds. But those meetings yielded no desired results,” he said, while declaring that he was ready to resign as a legislator, if required, for the welfare and development of the people of Munugode.

Rajgopal found fault with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for promising to provide a Rs 4,000 pension to the eligible beneficiaries and Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women during the Assembly elections, only to hoodwink them after coming to power, claiming lack of funds.

In the same breath, the former Bhongir MP blamed the previous BRS regime for the financial crisis the state is currently facing.

“In the name of development and projects, the KCR regime accumulated lakhs of crores in debt. The current Congress government is feeling the burden of those debts,” he said.

Asserting that he will neither indulge in any wrongdoing nor tolerate corruption, he said: “No one can lure me, nor will I bow before anyone.”