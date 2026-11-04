ACB finds DA worth Rs 4.7 crore in official’s house

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) additional director Yadagiri Rao Nallaguntla, arrested him for allegedly amassing assets through corrupt practices and conducted searches at 10 locations associated with him across the state on Tuesday, identifying assets worth Rs 4.75 crore so far.

The searches were carried out at his residence, office, bank lockers and properties linked to his relatives, associates and suspected benamidars.

The assets identified include 12 open plots in Hyderabad and Suryapet, valued at Rs 58.63 lakh, two residential flats at Uppal worth Rs 31.36 lakh and a G+3 building with a penthouse at Uppal valued at around Rs 2 crore. Officials also found a house in Suryapet district worth Rs 4.75 lakh and a commercial shop at Uppal valued at Rs 1.06 lakh.

The ACB also found gold ornaments weighing 1,792.2 grams, valued at Rs 33.82 lakh, and three kg of silver worth Rs 1.8 lakh. Other assets included two four-wheelers worth Rs 73 lakh, three two-wheelers valued at Rs 2.8 lakh, household articles worth Rs 29.08 lakh and electronic gadgets worth Rs 7.01 lakh.

Bank balances across various accounts amounted to Rs 32.3 lakh. Sources said the market value of the immovable properties could exceed Rs 25 crore.

Further verification of assets is under way. The accused will be produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad for judicial remand.