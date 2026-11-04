BJP leaders daydreaming of forming govt in Telangana, says Ponguleti

KHAMMAM: Mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah for speaking about the BJP’s electoral prospects in Telangana, Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday said that the saffron party is daydreaming of forming a government in the state.

Addressing a public meeting at Dammaigudem in Thirumalayapalem mandal of Khammam district after distributing allotment documents to 187 beneficiaries in the second phase of the Indiramma Housing Scheme implementation, he said:

“The BJP has turned the Election Commission into a puppet and deleted nearly 13 crore votes across the country in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The people of Telangana will never trust the BJP,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in the Congress retaining power in Telangana and regaining power at the Centre.

‘Baseless remarks’

Reacting to Amit Shah’s allegation that an “RR tax” was being sent from Telangana to Delhi, Srinivasa Reddy termed the marks “baseless and meaningless” remarks.

The minister also questioned the Centre’s silence on alleged corruption and irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project during the previous BRS regime.

“Though complaints, along with supporting evidence, were submitted to the Centre nearly a year ago regarding the alleged irregularities, no action has been initiated so far. This clearly exposes the secret understanding between the BJP and BRS,” he said.

The minister further said that when the Congress returns to power at the Centre, the Indiramma Housing Scheme will be implemented across the country to help poor people realise their dream of owning a house.