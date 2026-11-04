Centre proposes hubs in Telangana for drugs, medical devices import

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed two Inland Container Depots (ICDs) in Hyderabad — Sanathnagar and Thimmapur — be included as authorised entry points for the import of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics into the country.

According to a draft notification issued by the Ministry on Tuesday, the proposed expansion includes additional Inland Container Depots, a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and an international airport across different States. Apart from

Hyderabad, the proposed locations include ICD Sonipat, Piyala and Harsaru in Haryana, ICD Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, ICD Gandhidham/Mundra in Gujarat and ICD Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The ministry has also proposed adding SEZ Bommasandra in Karnataka and Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh for the import of drugs by air. The new locations will be added to the existing network of authorised import gateways, which include ICDs at Dhannad and Tihi in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, besides airports already notified for drug imports.

The inclusion of Sanathnagar and Thimmapur is expected to provide importers in and around Hyderabad with additional options for clearing consignments. It could also reduce inland transportation distances and logistics costs by allowing importers to clear products closer to their warehouses, manufacturing facilities and distribution centres

The ministry said the proposed changes would help minimise delays in the movement of imported medicines, medical devices and cosmetics and improve the efficiency of the healthcare supply chain.

Meanwhile, the ministry has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders on the proposed amendment. Submissions can be sent to the Under Secretary (Drugs Regulation), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, or emailed to drugsdiv-mohfw@gov.in