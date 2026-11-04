DGP: Cybercrime complaints rise 24% in India, dip 3% in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime complaints rose by 24% across India in 2024-25, while Telangana recorded a 3% decline in cases and a 20% reduction in financial losses, against a 4% decline nationally, Director General of Police CV Anand said.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, hosted the Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team (JCCT-IV), Hyderabad Region, at TGiCCC, Banjara Hills, on Tuesday.

JCCT-IV brought together 45 officers from 13 other state law enforcement agencies (LEAs) — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — along with representatives of 11 stakeholders.

Nearly 30 police officials from various Telangana units attended the workshop in person. A professor from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and around 50 police officials, including those from the four commissionerates and other Telangana units, also participated online.

JCCTs were established under the Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate information sharing among states, support investigations, identify hotspots and enable joint action against criminal networks. Seven JC-CTs operate across the country in Mewat, Jamtara, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam and Guwahati.