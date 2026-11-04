DGP: Cybercrime complaints rise 24% in India, dip 3% in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime complaints rose by 24% across India in 2024-25, while Telangana recorded a 3% decline in cases and a 20% reduction in financial losses, against a 4% decline nationally, Director General of Police CV Anand said.
The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, hosted the Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team (JCCT-IV), Hyderabad Region, at TGiCCC, Banjara Hills, on Tuesday.
JCCT-IV brought together 45 officers from 13 other state law enforcement agencies (LEAs) — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — along with representatives of 11 stakeholders.
Nearly 30 police officials from various Telangana units attended the workshop in person. A professor from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and around 50 police officials, including those from the four commissionerates and other Telangana units, also participated online.
JCCTs were established under the Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate information sharing among states, support investigations, identify hotspots and enable joint action against criminal networks. Seven JC-CTs operate across the country in Mewat, Jamtara, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam and Guwahati.
Inaugurating JCCT-IV, DGP CV Anand said Telangana had been ranked first in the last two reviews by the Prime Minister’s Office.
“Cybercrime is now an organised industry, and we must shift from recovering money at the end of the chain to preventing the crime, denying criminals a target, a channel to reach the victim, a phone number and a usable account. We hope today’s recommendations are taken back to Delhi for unified action across the country,” he said.
I4C CEO Rajesh Kumar said scam compounds were shifting from Southeast Asia to Africa, Sri Lanka and other countries. He added that all States except one had notified their State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre dashboards (S4Cs).
He said the Supreme Court’s hearing on digital arrests presented an opportunity for states to place their concerns before the court. He also outlined second-generation reforms aimed at easing the work of investigating officers.