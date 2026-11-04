Gen-Z, Gen-Bharat will foil attempts to destabilise the country: Alleti

ADILABAD: Accusing the Congress of trying to foment trouble and create unrest akin to the ones witnessed in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, BJP Legislature Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Tuesday asserted that Gen-Z and Gen-Bharat will not allow such conspiracies to succeed, and that the youth would stand with the nation.

During the “Maha Padayatra” organised here as part of the “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign, he said that ‘Vande Mataram’ chants should reverberate across the country and reach the “Delhi jackals” and conspirators in Pakistan.

He also ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” allegations. “In fact, it is Rahul Gandhi who is involved in ‘name-theft’,” he said. Referring to the Nehru-Gandhi family’s history, he questioned the family’s political legacy from Feroze Jahangir to Rajiv Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi.

He asked Rahul Gandhi to provide evidence to prove his claims. He also questioned the Congress’ eagerness “to secure the three crore votes of the Bangladeshi infiltrators and the Rohingya”.

Slamming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for describing himself as a “muta mestri” (leader of labourers), Maheshwar said that the former is a “mutala mestri” (leader of currency bundles) who is betraying the people of Telangana by “carrying currency bundles” to Delhi.

Minister for State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, meanwhile, alleged that Revanth Reddy, his Cabinet colleagues and other Congress leaders are staging dramas in the name of anti-SIR protests in Delhi instead of addressing the issues being faced by the people of Telangana.

State BJP chief N Ramchander Rao, party’s in-charge Sunil Bansal, co-in-charge Abhay Patil, Rajya Sabha member Rekha Sharma and Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajender were among the leaders who participated in the padayatra.