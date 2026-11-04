Maximise central funds flow, expedite schemes, says Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday called for the effective utilisation of central funds and the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in the state.

During a meeting with all department heads and senior officials at the Secretariat, he emphasised the need to maximise the flow of funds from the Union government. He directed the officials to ensure that funds are utilised effectively and that the intended benefits reach the people.

He said that the state government is also contributing 40 per cent of the funds towards these schemes; therefore, it is essential to closely monitor not only the utilisation of funds but also the outcomes and benefits generated through their implementation.

Vikramarka directed officials to prioritise schemes that deliver tangible benefits to Telangana and its people.

All department heads were also advised to make effective use of the services of liaison officers working at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, for coordinating with the Centre, securing the release of funds, and ensuring timely follow-ups on pending matters.

The officials were also asked to ensure timely follow-ups and to pursue the status of matters raised in letters to various Union ministers by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and himself.