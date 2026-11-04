Murasu-induced rains lash parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: The effects of Cyclone Murasu were felt in parts of the state on Tuesday, with some districts receiving around 6 cm of rainfall. Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the highest rainfall at 6.5 cm, followed by Khammam at 5.2 cm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, had issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall earlier in the day.

According to the IMD’s Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places in the state on Wednesday. Rainfall activity is expected to continue on Thursday, though with reduced intensity. Isolated places in some eastern districts may receive heavy rain on Wednesday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Allow IT employees to log out early: Police

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sunpreet Singh on Tuesday urged IT companies and other organisations to allow employees to leave early from 2 pm on November 3 and 5 in view of the rainfall forecast.

In a press note, he said staggered logouts should preferably be completed by 4 pm to minimise travel risks and ease pressure on roads, as rain was expected from afternoon to late evening. Companies were also advised to consider work from home as an alternative to reduce traffic congestion and ensure the smooth functioning of essential services.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled, diverted and rescheduled several trains as Cyclone Murasu disrupted rail services on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the SCR, seven trains have been cancelled, eight rescheduled and eight diverted.