Second Indian national dies of injuries sustained in October 10 Riyadh airport attack

KAMAREDDY: Sheikh Saeed, a 36-year-old Indian national who was critically injured in the October 10 missile attack on Saudi Arabia's Riyadh International Airport, has died while undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Riyadh.

Saeed is the second Indian casualty from the attack, which was reportedly carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels. He hailed from Sailani Baba Colony in Kamareddy district and was working at a Starbucks outlet at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh when the attack took place. He had been working in Saudi Arabia for the past 10 to 12 years.

Saeed's brother, Abdul Rahman, who is also based in Riyadh, informed their close acquaintances about his death. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

According to sources, the family is unlikely to bring his mortal remains back to Kamareddy, and the funeral may be held in Riyadh.

However, Abdul Rahman told TNIE that officials from the Indian Embassy had been in contact with local government and military authorities since Tuesday to coordinate the necessary arrangements. A decision is expected in the coming hours.

Rahman added that it would also be difficult for family members to travel to Riyadh, as flight operations had been disrupted amid the prevailing situation.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed Saeed's death in a social media post. "With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU," the embassy said in a post on X.

"We have been by his family's side throughout, and we remain with them now. We convey heartfelt condolences to the family and friends."

Notably, 13 people were reportedly killed in the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport, the deadliest attack Saudi Arabia has seen since renewing hostilities with Houthi rebels.

The first Indian victim, Mohammad Youssef Ali, a 46-year-old techie from Hyderabad, died on October 12 after part of the roof collapsed on him during the attack. His funeral was held in Riyadh. With the death of another Indian victim today, the official death toll now stands at 14.