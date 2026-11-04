Telangana bus conductor dies 10 days after passenger allegedly pushed her from moving bus

HYDERABAD: Nearly 10 days after 24-year-old conductor Gundla Pravalika was allegedly pushed from a running bus by a passenger during an argument over change for a ticket, she died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment. The incident occurred on October 25 near Mittagudem in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

According to police, Pravalika, attached to the Manuguru RTC depot, was on duty aboard a Manuguru to Bhadrachalam Palle Velugu bus. During the journey, a woman passenger, Banoth Mounika, boarded the bus along with her son. An argument reportedly broke out between Mounika and Pravalika over purchasing a ticket for her son and the balance for a Rs 100 note. She had issued a Rs 10 ticket, written Rs 90 on the back of it and told the passenger that she would return the balance when the destination was reached. However, the passenger demanded it immediately.

During the dispute, Mounika allegedly pushed Pravalika out of the moving bus. She fell onto the road and was run over by the rear wheels, sustained with severe injuries. Other passengers immediately alerted the police and an ambulance, and she was shifted to a nearby hospital in Bhadrachalam. From there, she was brought to Hyderabad for better treatment. However, she succumbed while undergoing treatment.