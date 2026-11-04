Telangana bus conductor dies 10 days after passenger allegedly pushed her from moving bus

HYDERABAD: Nearly 10 days after 24-year-old conductor Gundla Pravalika was allegedly pushed from a running bus by a passenger during an argument over change for a ticket, she died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment. The incident occurred on October 25 near Mittagudem in Aswapuram mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.
According to police, Pravalika, attached to the Manuguru RTC depot, was on duty aboard a Manuguru to Bhadrachalam Palle Velugu bus. During the journey, a woman passenger, Banoth Mounika, boarded the bus along with her son. An argument reportedly broke out between Mounika and Pravalika over purchasing a ticket for her son and the balance for a Rs 100 note. She had issued a Rs 10 ticket, written Rs 90 on the back of it and told the passenger that she would return the balance when the destination was reached. However, the passenger demanded it immediately.
During the dispute, Mounika allegedly pushed Pravalika out of the moving bus. She fell onto the road and was run over by the rear wheels, sustained with severe injuries. Other passengers immediately alerted the police and an ambulance, and she was shifted to a nearby hospital in Bhadrachalam. From there, she was brought to Hyderabad for better treatment. However, she succumbed while undergoing treatment.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grief over the death of conductor Gundla Pravalika. He conveyed his condolences and sympathies to her family members. He said the government will stand by Pravalika's family and extend all possible support and assistance.
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar consoled Pravalika's mother and assured her that the RTC family will stand by them.
He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Pravalika's mother will be given a job, an Indiramma house, Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia from the government and TGSRTC. Also, Rs 1 crore accident insurance as compensation will be given to her family.
Prabhakar said that in this incident, the accused was initially booked for attempt to murder and the charge would now be altered to murder, with strict action to be taken accordingly. "Such incidents should not happen in the future," the minister added.
In this regard, Aswapuram police registered a case and further investigation is underway.