Telangana CM directs officials to assess impact of Tummidihatti, share details with Maharashtra

HYDERABAD: Directing irrigation officials to prepare comprehensive details of areas likely to be submerged by the proposed Tummidihatti barrage, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday told them to share all relevant documents, including existing agreements, on the project with the Maharashtra government. He also asked them to maintain close coordination with the neighbouring state and continue discussions.

The chief minister, along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, reviewed the proposed barrage with senior officials at his Jubilee Hills residence. He discussed the outcome of recent talks with Maharashtra and issued directions on taking the project forward.

Revanth said the Telangana government was prepared to pay adequate compensation for lands in Maharashtra that could be affected by submergence. He also expressed willingness to deposit the required funds in a joint account operated by the two state governments.

The chief minister made it clear that Telangana would have no objection to Maharashtra conducting an independent survey to assess the extent of submergence. He directed officials to furnish all information sought by the neighbouring state without delay.

He stressed the need for continued dialogue and coordination with Maharashtra to resolve outstanding issues concerning the proposed barrage.

Irrigation adviser Adityanath Das, Irrigation Secretary Sridhar, Engineer-in-Chief Ramesh and other senior officials attended the meeting.