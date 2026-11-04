Telangana: ERC asked to consider Discoms’ capacity addition plans

HYDERABAD: Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Limited, a Central government PSU under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, told the Electricity Regulatory Commission to consider the capacity addition plans of the TG Discoms. The SECI, however, told the ERC that in-principle consent should not restrict the Discoms to a single procurement route.

“ERC should allow them to procure through any suitable route, including Renewable Energy Implementing Agency (REIAs) such as SECI, alongside TG Genco and TGREDCO, so that power is procured in the most cost-effective manner.

Procurement through SECI draws wider bidder participation because of demand aggregation across states and SECI’s robust payment security mechanism and has generally led to discovery of the most competitive tariffs,” the SECI said.

A public hearing on the proposal of the Discoms to purchase renewable energy was conducted by the ERC here on Tuesday.

The Discoms proposed to purchase 800 MW standalone Wind generation capacity for 25 years, 3,000 MW solar power capacity sanctioned under Telangana Green Energy Policy to be integrated with 6,000 MWh BESS (1,000 MW x 6Hrs) for 25 years, 2,000 MW Renewable Energy Round-the-Clock (RE RTC) power for 25 years integrated with appropriate Energy Storage System and Peak FDRE 2,000 MWh (500 MW x 4 Hrs) for 15 years.