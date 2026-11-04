Telangana forest department looks to take firefighting to the skies

HYDERABAD: With drought conditions raising fears of a potentially severe forest fire season, the Forest department is exploring the possibility of purchasing a helicopter equipped with a water bucket to strengthen its firefighting capabilities and enable quicker access to fires in inaccessible areas.

The proposal is under consideration amid a rise in the extent of forest cover affected by fires in the state. Around 4,182 sq km of forest area was burnt in 2024, with the figure increasing to 4,529 sq km in 2025.

The department currently has 45 quick reaction teams (QRTs), equipped primarily with blowers, deployed in highly vulnerable areas. However, officials believe that reaching fire-hit locations more quickly, particularly in difficult terrain, could significantly reduce response times and help contain fires before they spread.

“Something like this can help in faster access to a fire zone and combating the fire. During emergencies, it can be pressed into service, and at other times, it can be used by the government for other purposes,” Vinay Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force told TNIE.

The department has also strengthened its preparedness through collaboration with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). In May, the two agencies conducted mock drills on forest fire management in Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Komuram Bheem Asifabad districts.

The official fire season in Telangana generally begins in December and continues until the onset of the monsoon in June.

Ahead of the season, the department is augmenting its firefighting equipment, including blowers, while work is expected to begin soon on clearing 21,739 km of fire lines. These strips of cleared land act as barriers, preventing fires from spreading from one patch of forest to another.