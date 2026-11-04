Telangana: Get ready to take learner's licence test from home

HYDERABAD: Taking a Learner’s Licence (LL) test is set to become easier in the state, with applicants likely to be able to appear for the examination from their homes within a week. According to officials, the Transport department is preparing to roll out an AI-enabled testing facility through the Centre’s Sarathi portal, doing away with the need for applicants to visit Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for the test.

Speaking to TNIE, Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi said that the initiative will be piloted in a week’s time throughout the state. The system will allow candidates to take the examination on a computer or laptop, with webcam-based authentication and continuous monitoring to prevent impersonation and malpractice. The candidates will also be given an option to take the test in the RTO office, he added.

The new system, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), will use facial recognition to establish the identity of applicants before allowing them to take the test. Candidates will have to log in using their application number, password and date of birth, following which their live image will be matched with the photograph submitted during registration.

Liveness detection

The verification process will also include liveness detection to ensure that the person appearing for the test is physically present. Candidates will be asked to smile five times and blink their eyes five times in front of the webcam. The system will analyse these facial movements in real time to rule out attempts to use photographs or prerecorded videos. Verification will be terminated if more than one face is detected.