Telangana HC suspends Jangaon collector’s artificial, unintelligent order on land

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the Jangaon district collector purportedly relying on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to decide a land dispute without examining the facts, the Telangana High Court has suspended his September 8 order and sought explanations from revenue and district officials.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar was hearing a petition filed by Medipalli Komuraiah, a resident of Peddamadur village in Devaruppula mandal of Jangaon district. The petitioner alleged that the collector had passed an ex-parte order using AI without properly examining the details and documents relating to his land dispute.

His counsel, M Madhava Reddy, argued that the order had been issued without application of mind. The judge questioned how a collector could rely on AI to decide a revenue dispute without independently verifying the facts, noting that such decisions directly affect the rights of farmers, landowners and ordinary citizens.

The court suspended the September 8 order and issued notices to the principal secretary of the Revenue department, the Jangaon collector, the Devaruppula tahsildar and others, seeking their explanations.

Assistant Government Pleader Haritha informed the court that the matter had been brought to the Revenue department’s notice and that its Government Pleader had sought guidance from the Advocate General’s office.

The court directed Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy to explain the government’s position and the action taken. The case was posted to November 18 for further hearing.