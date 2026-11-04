Telangana: SCCL’s reinstatement offer to dismissed staff

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management decided to reconsider the cases of former employees who were dismissed for unauthorised absence from duty between 2023 and 2025. A High-Power Committee was constituted to examine their reinstatement.

According to a press statement issued by the SCCL on Tuesday, applications may be submitted by employees dismissed for unauthorised absence between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2025, and the applicants must be 46 years of age or below as of April 1, 2026.

Applicants must have completed at least 100 muster days in any two of the five calendar years preceding the period for which they were dismissed. They must also be medically fit for reappointment to a Category-I post as a General Assistant Trainee (Underground).

Eligible dismissed employees seeking to avail themselves of this opportunity must complete the application in the prescribed format and submit it to the head of the mine or department where they last worked.

The last date for submitting applications is November 14, 2026. Area General Managers have been asked to scrutinise applications from eligible candidates and forward them to the authorities concerned within the prescribed time for further action.