University of Hyderabad team develops new alloys for durable medical implants

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the University of Hyderabad (UoH), in collaboration with scientists from IIT Delhi, IIT Bhubaneswar and CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute, Karaikudi, have developed a new family of titanium-cobalt-chromium-based alloys that could improve the durability and safety of medical implants.

The alloys have demonstrated high strength, wear and corrosion resistance, and good biocompatibility, making them promising materials for orthopaedic implants such as hip and knee joints, bone plates and other medical devices.

The research, published in the international journal Advanced Healthcare Materials (Wiley), was conducted as part of the doctoral thesis of Nanda Kishore Karnam under the supervision of Prof Koteswararao V Rajulapati of UoH’s School of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

Unlike conventional implant metals, the newly developed multi-principal element alloys combine titanium, cobalt and chromium in equal or near-equal proportions.

Laboratory tests showed that they offer high mechanical strength, hardness and resistance to wear and corrosion under simulated physiological conditions.

Their mechanical properties were also found to be closer to those of natural bone, while cell-based studies indicated good biocompatibility without observable toxic effects.

The researchers believe the alloys could pave the way for longer-lasting orthopaedic implants. However, further studies and clinical evaluations are needed before they can be used in patients.