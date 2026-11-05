14 second-year medicos suspended over ragging at GMC Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY: Authorities of Government Medical College, Kamareddy, have suspended 14 second-year students for their alleged involvement in a ragging incident at the institution.

According to sources, several second-year students allegedly entered the first-year students’ hostel at Krishna Mandir after the Dasara holidays and subjected them to ragging. The incident reportedly involved forcibly entering the hostel premises.

One of the victims lodged a complaint with the National Medical Commission (NMC), which took serious note of the incident and alerted the local police and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences.

Following the complaint, college authorities held several meetings and discussed the matter with the district collector and police officials. The police also conducted an anti-ragging awareness programme on the campus.

An internal inquiry identified 14 second-year students allegedly involved in the incident, following which they were suspended.

Speaking to TNIE, college principal Dr B Valya said the second-year students were residing outside the hostel but had entered the first-year hostel premises. The inquiry committee found that 14 students had participated in the incident. Of them, 10 students directly involved were suspended for six months, while the others were barred from attending classes for four months, he said.

He clarified that third-year students had no involvement in the incident. The principal said anti-ragging committees were actively functioning on the campus and that the college was taking strict measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.