1,750 MT of Telangana government paddy ‘missing’ from Kothagudem rice mill

KHAMMAM: The Civil Supplies department has lodged a police complaint against the Sreeja Rice Mill in Kothagudem, alleging misappropriation of government-supplied paddy worth Rs 6.91 crore.

According to a complaint filed by Bhadradri Kothagudem District Civil Supplies Manager S Trinath Babu, more than 1,750 metric tonnes of government paddy are missing from the mill’s stocks.

Kothagudem Three Town Circle Inspector A Indrasena Reddy said that a complaint was received on November 1 and a case was registered against Sreeja Rice Mill’s managing partner Alla Murali alias Murali Gopal Rao and his business partner Alla Anjaneyamma under Sections 316(2), 316(3), 318(3) read with 3(5) of the BNS and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act (ECA).

According to the complaint, the rice mill had entered into an agreement with the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation to undertake custom milling of government-procured paddy during the 2025-26 Kharif and Rabi seasons and return the prescribed quantity of rice to the government. However, officials detected substantial discrepancies in the stocks and the quantity of rice to be delivered.

Ponguleti has nothing to do with Sreeja mill: DCC chief

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Thota Devi Prasanna rejected the social media posts linking Revenue & Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to the issue, stating that the latter has nothing to do with the Sreeja Rice Mill.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, she asserted that the Congress is governing the state with transparency and that the law would take its own course in this case. She accused the opposition parties of making baseless allegations against the ruling Congress and Srinivasa Reddy with ulterior motives.