All missing persons rescued safely after boats capsize in Khammam's Bethupalli lake floodwaters

KHAMMAM: All the persons who went missing in the floodwaters of Bethupalli Lake in Sathupalli mandal of Khammam district have been rescued safely, bringing relief to their families and the authorities.

Ten people have been rescued safely, while the whereabouts of the 11th person have also been traced. Rescue and relief operations are continuing.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when 11 personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who entered Bethupalli Lake to rescue five stranded fishermen, were swept away by the strong current of floodwaters. Among the 11 missing SDRF personnel were four fire department staff members.

Rescue operations were launched on Wednesday night and continued uninterrupted until the early hours of Thursday. Rescue teams and district officials worked throughout the night to trace and evacuate all those caught in the floodwaters.

With the government issuing necessary instructions and the concerted efforts of the district administration and officials and Revenue and disaster management minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy involved have been accounted for and are safe.

The rescue operations launched on Wednesday were successfully completed, ensuring the safety of the stranded personnel.