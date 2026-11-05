Centre approves five Telangana urban projects worth Rs 3,892 crore

HYDERABAD: The Union government has approved five urban infrastructure projects in Telangana with a combined investment of Rs 3,892.38 crore under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), extending Central assistance of Rs 873.49 crore.

The approvals include Central assistance of Rs 398.40 crore for Phase II and III of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project (GDWSP), being implemented by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

The projects were approved at the fourth meeting of the National Apex Committee (NAC) of the UCF, held under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Tuesday.

Besides the Godavari drinking water project for Hyderabad, the other approved projects include comprehensive stormwater drainage improvements in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, restoration and development of the Warangal Fort moat, development of the Central Business District (CBD), Hanamkonda, and integrated heritage and tourism development at Alampur.

The Godavari water supply project has been sanctioned at Rs 1,992 crore, with Central assistance of Rs 398.40 crore. It involves laying around 120 km of transmission pipelines, constructing two water treatment plants with capacities of 120 MLD and 70 MLD, and creating 102.5 ML of storage capacity.