CM Revanth asks Yadavs to join him in developing Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government would initiate constructive measures to promote the youngest state of Telangana as the first rapidly developed state in the country, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called upon the Yadav community to support the development goals of the present dispensation.
Speaking at the Sadar Sammelan (buffalo carnival) organised here on Wednesday, the chief minister sought Yadavs’ support for the completion of the Musi rejuvenation, Metro Rail phase 2 and Bharat Future City project.
“Our endeavour is to establish Telangana as the highly developed state in the country. We are already moving forward with the development of the Musi riverfront, the expansion of the Metro rail network, creation of Bharat Future City and it requires the support of Yadavs,” he said.
Stating that his government is giving due recognition and representation to the Yadav community, he said: “Anil Kumar Yadav has been made a Rajya Sabha member. Naveen Yadav has been elected as an MLA. We also appointed Eshwaramma Yadav as a member of the Yadagirigutta Temple Board.”
“It is our responsibility to ensure that the self-respect of the Yadavs is not compromised. Arrangements are already being made for the protection of cows at the ‘Goshala’ (cow shelter) in Yadagirigutta,” he said.
Highlighting the Yadavs’ contribution to the development of Hyderabad city, he said that the famous Golconda Fort is also historically known as “Golla Konda”.
Stating that the government sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the Sadar festival, the chief minister said that the ‘Sadar Sammelanam’ was also declared as a state festival.
Revanth asks officials to seek students’ feedback on uniforms
Hyderabad: Stating that uniforms supplied this year in government schools, residential schools and hostels were of much better quality than in the past,
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to get the students’ feedback on the quality of cloth and colours and designs. During a review meeting, the chief minister said that the students opinions should be gathered so as to give greater preference to the colours and designs favoured by them.
The officials informed the chief minister that the distribution of uniforms, ties, belts, identity cards, shoes, socks, plates, glasses, bowls, carpets and school bags has almost been completed. Revanth directed the officials to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for supplying uniforms and other educational materials to students next year.
He said that every stage, from finalising the list of items and inviting tenders to procurement and distribution, should be completed within the stipulated time. He also directed the officials to prepare an action plan well in advance to ensure that students receive all the required materials on the first day of the reopening of schools.