CM Revanth asks Yadavs to join him in developing Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government would initiate constructive measures to promote the youngest state of Telangana as the first rapidly developed state in the country, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called upon the Yadav community to support the development goals of the present dispensation.

Speaking at the Sadar Sammelan (buffalo carnival) organised here on Wednesday, the chief minister sought Yadavs’ support for the completion of the Musi rejuvenation, Metro Rail phase 2 and Bharat Future City project.

“Our endeavour is to establish Telangana as the highly developed state in the country. We are already moving forward with the development of the Musi riverfront, the expansion of the Metro rail network, creation of Bharat Future City and it requires the support of Yadavs,” he said.

Stating that his government is giving due recognition and representation to the Yadav community, he said: “Anil Kumar Yadav has been made a Rajya Sabha member. Naveen Yadav has been elected as an MLA. We also appointed Eshwaramma Yadav as a member of the Yadagirigutta Temple Board.”

“It is our responsibility to ensure that the self-respect of the Yadavs is not compromised. Arrangements are already being made for the protection of cows at the ‘Goshala’ (cow shelter) in Yadagirigutta,” he said.

Highlighting the Yadavs’ contribution to the development of Hyderabad city, he said that the famous Golconda Fort is also historically known as “Golla Konda”.

Stating that the government sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the Sadar festival, the chief minister said that the ‘Sadar Sammelanam’ was also declared as a state festival.