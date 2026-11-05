Congress, BJP pledging Telangana interests to Delhi bosses, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Congress and BJP were two sides of the same coin and that they are pledging the rights of Telangana before their Delhi bosses.

Addressing the BRS party workers here, the former minister said: “The Congress and BJP leaders are scared of their Delhi leaders and are comprising the interests of the state.”

Recalling how the security of Priyanka Gandhi pushed aside Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his visit to the national capital, he said: “This indicates how much the Delhi Congress leaders respect the chief minister.”

Targeting the BJP leaders, he said: “MoS for Home Bandi Sanjay too behaved like a bouncer for Union Home Minister Amit Shah. State BJP president N Ramchander Rao touched the feet of Amit Shah during his visit to Hyderabad. This is nothing but an insult to the self-respect of Telangana.”

The legislator from Sircilla accused the Congress government of neglecting the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, alleging it failed to provide irrigation to farmers.

Rama Rao also blamed the state government for the drinking water crisis Hyderabad is currently facing.