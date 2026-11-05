Couple may lose adopted son again as Telangana challenges custody order

HYDERABAD/KARIMNAGAR : For Kasarapu Saritha and Srinivas, the sense of security that they could finally move on with life after getting their three-year-old adopted son Rudhra Mahesh back lasted barely a day.

No sooner had Rudhra been placed back in their arms on Tuesday than the couple faced with the prospect of being separated from him again, with the state government moving the Telangana High Court on Wednesday to challenge the order restoring his custody to them.

The couple, who had fought a months-long legal battle to get their son back, asked their advocate, K Raghunandan Reddy, to file a counter petition challenging the government’s move. “If the boy is taken away from us, we will not be able to live. We have developed an emotional bond with him over the last three years,” they said.

The appeal came up before a bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao on Wednesday. The bench adjourned the matter to November 18, 2026. The adjournment has given the couple a fortnight before they have to confront the possibility of another separation.

The couple’s ordeal began when child protection authorities took Rudhra away from them. They approached the High Court alleging that the child had been forcibly removed from their care, despite his biological parents, Anasuri Sumalatha and Laxman, having given him in adoption with their consent on November 26, 2023. They maintained that the adoption had been performed according to Hindu traditions.