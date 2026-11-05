Four ventilators worth Rs 35 lakh stolen despite 24x7 security at Adilabad's RIMS ICU

ADILABAD: Four ventilators worth Rs 35 lakh were stolen from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) government hospital in Adilabad on October 30. The theft came to light on Wednesday, raising questions about security arrangements at the hospital.

RIMS Director Dr Jai Singh Rathod lodged a complaint with the Adilabad Two Town police, which registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, two unidentified persons entered the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) ward on October 30 and stole four ventilators — two from the Pulmonology Department and two from the TB Department. The theft was captured on the hospital’s CCTV cameras. The theft occurred during the daytime despite round-the-clock security arrangements and staff presence.

Patients and their attendants questioned how the equipment could be removed from the premises without anyone intervening. They also raised concerns over the security of critical medical equipment and the safety of patients and attendants.

The incident has renewed concerns over the effectiveness of security measures introduced by the RIMS administration following an earlier SNCU incident.