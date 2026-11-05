Indiramma Towers in four more cities: Telangana Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday announced that the Indiramma Towers will come up in the limits of four municipal corporations of Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Nalgonda and Warangal, similar to the ones being built in the Core Urban Region (CURE) of Hyderabad under the state government’s flagship housing scheme.

Addressing a press conference, along with IT and Rangareddy district in-charge minister D Sridhar Babu, he urged the beneficiaries as well as the officials and people’s representatives to participate in Deepavali celebrations to be organised, marking the completion of construction of 2,21,500 Indiramma houses.

The minister said that of the 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses completed in the first phase, housewarming ceremonies have been performed in 2,21,500 units.

“Another 1.90 lakh houses are at various stages of construction and are expected to be completed soon,” he said.

Clarifying that the construction of the houses will not be stopped under any circumstances, he informed they are estimated to cost `40,000 crore. “Funds are being transferred in a transparent manner from Hyderabad to the bank accounts of Indiramma housing beneficiaries every Monday, leaving no scope for corruption,” he said.

Earlier, during a review meeting, the minister directed the officials to conduct land resurvey in the presence of farmers to resolve their land-related problems.

He said the government is committed to providing every land-owning farmer comprehensive and secure land records and passbooks, similar to Aadhaar cards.