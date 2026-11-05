Justice league | Ex-MLA gets relief over property in prohibitory list

Ex-MLA gets relief over property in prohibitory list
The Telangana High Court stayed the operation of GO Ms. No. 134, dated September 23, 2026, insofar as it concerns former nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson’s 1,936 sq yd property at Bhoiguda, Secunderabad. Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao passed the interim order on Stephenson’s petition challenging the inclusion of his property in the prohibitory list. The petitioner alleged that the move was politically motivated and targeted BRS leaders. He also questioned references in the GO to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his associates, and cited his role as complainant in the 2015 cash-for-vote case involving A Revanth Reddy. The petition was initially placed before a division bench, which directed the Registry to list it before an appropriate single judge. Justice Rajeshwar Rao subsequently granted interim relief restricted to Stephenson’s property.
FCDA denies violations in Future City project
The Future City Development Authority (FCDA) has denied allegations of environmental violations and unauthorised development in the proposed Future City project, stating that it had neither granted development permissions nor undertaken construction. In a counter-affidavit before the National Green Tribunal’s Southern Zone Bench in OA No. 54 of 2026, FCDA Commissioner K Shashanka said the authority had not approved any layouts, townships or buildings, or received proposals requiring environmental clearance. He said the tender issued by FCDA was only for appointing a consultant to prepare the Future City Vision and master plan. The proposed office building at Meerkhanpet was for administrative purposes, with the government sanctioning `19 crore for it.
SHO gets one month in jail for defying police protection order
The Telangana High Court sentenced Miyapur SHO M Prem Kumar to four weeks’ simple imprisonment for disobeying an order directing police protection to landowners at Hafeezpet. Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy also imposed a fine of `2,000, with an additional two weeks’ imprisonment in default. The contempt petition was filed by A Shekhar Babu and seven others, alleging that the officer failed to protect their possession of 700 sq yd comprising Gokul Plot Nos. 62, 63, 73 and 74, despite a court order dated August 20, 2019. The SHO contended that he had assumed charge in July 2023 and learnt of the order only on November 7, 2023. The sentence was suspended for two weeks to enable him to appeal under Section 19 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.
State told to reconsider Hindi Pandit appointments
The Telangana High Court questioned the government’s rejection of representations from candidates seeking appointment as Hindi Pandit Grade-II teachers, despite recommendations from education officials. A bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice NV Shravan Kumar observed that the representations appeared to have been rejected mechanically, without considering its earlier directions. The bench was informed that the Sangareddy DEO had found 19 of 20 candidates eligible for consideration, as they had scored more marks than the last selected candidate. The Director of School Education had also recommended that the government consider their cases. Holding that the October 30 order did not reflect the spirit of its earlier directions, the bench granted time to the SGP to produce the DEO’s recommendations.