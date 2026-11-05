Justice league | Ex-MLA gets relief over property in prohibitory list

Ex-MLA gets relief over property in prohibitory list

The Telangana High Court stayed the operation of GO Ms. No. 134, dated September 23, 2026, insofar as it concerns former nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson’s 1,936 sq yd property at Bhoiguda, Secunderabad. Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao passed the interim order on Stephenson’s petition challenging the inclusion of his property in the prohibitory list. The petitioner alleged that the move was politically motivated and targeted BRS leaders. He also questioned references in the GO to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his associates, and cited his role as complainant in the 2015 cash-for-vote case involving A Revanth Reddy. The petition was initially placed before a division bench, which directed the Registry to list it before an appropriate single judge. Justice Rajeshwar Rao subsequently granted interim relief restricted to Stephenson’s property.