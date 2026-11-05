No Telangana HC relief for Pulla Reddy Sweets

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday declined interim relief to G Pulla Reddy Sweets, which challenged the suspension of its Sanathnagar manufacturing unit’s food safety licence.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar said public health concerns must take priority, particularly during the festive season. The judge adjourned the matter to November 6, directing the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG-SAFE) to reinspect the unit and submit a report. TG-SAFE suspended the licence on October 27 after inspections reportedly found, unhygienic premises and other violations. Officials seized 3,133 kg of food articles worth about Rs 15.03 lakh.

The petitioner’s counsel said the unit was sealed without prior notice and that the deficiencies had since been rectified. Opposing the plea, Government Pleader P Shravan Kumar Goud said the violations were serious and interim relief could be misused.