Roots in Hyderabad, winners in US midterms

HYDERABAD: Two women of Indian origin with roots in Hyderabad, Aruna Miller and Nabeela Syed, have won in the US midterm elections, while Telugu-origin Republican candidate Saritha Komatireddy suffered defeat in the New York Attorney General race.

Aruna Miller, 62, has been re-elected Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, retaining the post she first won in 2022. Born in Hyderabad to a Telugu family, she moved to the US with her parents when she was seven. A civil engineer by qualification, she worked in the transport sector for nearly 25 years before entering politics. She was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2010 and served until 2018.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Nabeela Syed won the Illinois State Senate’s 26th District seat, defeating Republican incumbent Darby Hills. Her parents had migrated to the US in the 1980s.

She was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in 2022 and re-elected in 2024. Her elevation to the state Senate marks another milestone in her political career.

However, Saritha Komatireddy, who contested the New York Attorney General election as a Republican with the backing of US President Donald Trump, lost to incumbent Democrat Letitia James.