Telangana MLC polls: 82 per cent of graduate voter applications yet to be processed

HYDERABAD: With just days left for the deadline to apply for enrolment in the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad graduates’ constituency electoral roll, election officials have a mountain of applications to clear. More than four out of every five applications received are still pending, raising questions over whether the scrutiny can be completed within the stipulated schedule.

The numbers tell the story. Of the 4,67,538 applications received across nine districts, only 80,982 have been accepted and 1,907 rejected. As many as 3,84,649 applications, or 82.27%, are yet to be disposed of. Even more worrying, 56,158 applications have not moved beyond the initial processing stage.

The backlog is most pronounced in the three districts accounting for much of the constituency’s urban population. Medchal-Malkajgiri has 99,103 of its 1,09,161 applications pending, a pendency rate of 90.79%. Rangareddy, which received the highest number of applications at 1,20,197, has 99,832 awaiting disposal (83.06%).

In Hyderabad, 61,605 of the 71,586 applications remain pending, translating into 86.06%.

The initial processing figures are equally concerning. Hyderabad has 16,844 applications yet to be taken up, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 15,432 and Rangareddy with 9,410. Mahbubnagar has another 6,466 awaiting initial processing.