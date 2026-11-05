Telangana: UPI’s success story faces a cash test on the streets

HYDERABAD: A street vendor accepting a UPI payment may be just a scan away from completing a sale. But if proposed charges on digital transactions come into force, many could think twice before displaying that QR code.

In Telangana, where nearly four out of five street vendors accept UPI payments, 34.43% say they would reduce their acceptance of digital payments if the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework is implemented, according to a study by the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The finding presents an interesting contrast: Telangana ranks second among the 14 states and Union Territories surveyed in UPI adoption, with 79.22% of vendors accepting digital payments, behind Odisha (80.49%). Yet, only 41.56% of vendors in the state have heard about the proposed charges, well below the national average of 52%.

The dependence on digital payments is evident from another finding. UPI accounts for an average of 57.95% of transactions among vendors in Telangana who accept digital payments.

Titled “UPI Utilisation and MDR Awareness Among Street Vendors”, the study was conducted by ISB’s Professor Prasanna Tantri, executive director of the Centre for Analytical Finance (CAF), along with co-authors Anand Sudhakaran and Mohan Ramanath. It covered 722 vendors across 64 urban local bodies between September 24 and October 10, 2026.