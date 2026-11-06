Anti-SIR campaign an attempt to belittle Modi’s electoral success: BJP national V-P Ram Madhav

HYDERABAD: Describing the anti-SIR campaign as “false propaganda”, BJP national vice-president Ram Madhav on Thursday said that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi should realise that they have no support in their attempt to “undermine democratic institutions”.

Addressing the media at the state party headquarters here, Ram Madhav said: “The argument against SIR is an issue between Congress and the Election Commission. The INDIA bloc parties are targeting democratic institutions.

This is also an attempt to belittle the electoral victory achieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That is why we are holding press conferences and padayatras to put forth our point of view,” he said, adding that he himself had joined such a rally in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

The BJP leader dismissed the claim that 10 lakh people had turned up at the rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi as ‘utter lies. “The actual holding capacity of the ground is only 50,000,” Ram Madhav said.